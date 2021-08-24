UToledo offering free football tickets to frontline workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Athletics Department is offering two free tickets to the Rockets’ first home football game of the season for those who have worked on the frontline during the pandemic.

The game against Norfolk State is set for Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Frontline workers who attend can send photos of themselves at their job to be recognized on the videoboard throughout the game. Those interested can submit pictures to ToledoRockets@utoledo.edu.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the many workers in our community whose efforts have helped all of us during the pandemic of the past year-and-a-half,” said Deputy Athletic Director Dave Nottke.

The frontline workers can also buy additional tickets at a discounted price of $19 per ticket by filling out the form available here.

The promotion considers the following occupations frontline workers, but if yours is not listed you are still welcome to take advantage of the offer:

Medical and healthcare

Telecommunications

Information technology systems

Defense

Food and agriculture

Transportation and logistics

Energy

Water and wastewater

Public works

Healthcare workers

Protective service workers (law enforcement, fire, and EMTs)

Employees in grocery and general merchandise stores,

Production and food processing workers

Janitors and maintenance workers,

Educational professionals (teachers, school staff, etc.)

Agricultural workers and truck drivers

Healthcare practitioners

Those in technical occupations (e.g. doctors, registered nurses, and pharmacists) and health-support workers (e.g nursing assistants and home health aides)

