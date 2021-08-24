Traffic
UToledo offering free football tickets to frontline workers

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Athletics Department is offering two free tickets to the Rockets’ first home football game of the season for those who have worked on the frontline during the pandemic.

The game against Norfolk State is set for Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Frontline workers who attend can send photos of themselves at their job to be recognized on the videoboard throughout the game. Those interested can submit pictures to ToledoRockets@utoledo.edu.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the many workers in our community whose efforts have helped all of us during the pandemic of the past year-and-a-half,” said Deputy Athletic Director Dave Nottke.

The frontline workers can also buy additional tickets at a discounted price of $19 per ticket by filling out the form available here.

The promotion considers the following occupations frontline workers, but if yours is not listed you are still welcome to take advantage of the offer:

  • Medical and healthcare
  • Telecommunications
  • Information technology systems
  • Defense
  • Food and agriculture
  • Transportation and logistics
  • Energy
  • Water and wastewater
  • Public works
  • Healthcare workers
  • Protective service workers (law enforcement, fire, and EMTs)
  • Employees in grocery and general merchandise stores,
  • Production and food processing workers
  • Janitors and maintenance workers,
  • Educational professionals (teachers, school staff, etc.)
  • Agricultural workers and truck drivers
  • Healthcare practitioners
  • Those in technical occupations (e.g. doctors, registered nurses, and pharmacists) and health-support workers (e.g nursing assistants and home health aides)

