UToledo students welcomed back with new protocols

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting Tuesday, students at the University of Toledo will be moving back to the dorms this week with a week-long celebration of student activities along with a number of protocols they’ve put in place.

Students and parents are asked to wear masks indoors on campus including in the dorms, and move-ins will be staggered based on appointment.

“What I’m most looking forward to is being able to leave my dorm and, yeah, still wear a mask inside but not outside and just feeling like a normal college student,” sophomore Jillian Smith said.

They will be testing all students regardless of vaccination status before school begins, and students are encouraged to communicate with their roommate ahead of time to share comfort levels and vaccination statuses as the school cannot do this themselves.

One major ticket item -- a super single program where a student can pay for a larger room.

“Our single (units) were so hot, in fact in some of our buildings, our singles were totally sold out. So single (units) seem to be almost like the ‘blue light special.’ Our singles were the Rocket blue light special this year,” said Valerie Walston, Associate Vice President of Student Services.

