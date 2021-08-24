Traffic
Wauseon Fire Department getting new equipment thanks to local man

Craig Myers is a farmer who won a drawing that’s providing $2,500 to the non-profit of his choice.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fulton County fire department will be able to buy additional equipment thanks to a local farmer who won a special drawing.

Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder says his department will soon have new life-saving equipment for specialized rescue work.

“We’re purchasing things like helmets, harnesses, ropes and PPE for the rescuers when we do confined space and grain bin rescues. We will have the proper lifting and PPE equipment to complete that kind of rescue work.”

Craig Myers has been farming for more than forty years. He farms more than 1,000 acres. Myers won a drawing for a program called America’s Farmers Grow Communities.

He was given $2,500 by the Bayer Fund to give to a non-profit organization.

“It was nice to do something that everyone will benefit from. Hopefully, we’ll never need it, but it will be there if it is ever needed.”

While the department handles plenty of residential commercial and industrial calls, agriculture is a big part of the region.

“A farm site can encompass a lot of chemicals, confined spaces and entrapment issues. Those are all dangers we need to be prepared to handle at any given moment, and this donation will help enhance our capabilities.”

The chief says this donation is providing things the department may not have otherwise.

“All of our local businesses are great with us. We are often asked how they can help us so we can help them. We have a circular pattern of support for each other.”

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs has awarded over $60 million to nonprofits, schools and ag youth organizations across rural America.

