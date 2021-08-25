Traffic
Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800K

An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.
(Source: RR Auction via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) – Someone shelled out nearly $800,000 for a rare Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs and one of Apple’s angel investors in 1980.

RR Auction said it was originally owned by someone named Julian Brewer, whose dad negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the United Kingdom in 1979.

A note inside the manual reads: “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The manual was also signed by Mike Markkula, an early Apple investor and the company’s second CEO.

Other Apple-related memorabilia sold during the auction included a letter with Jobs’ signature, which sold for nearly $480,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

