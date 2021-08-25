Area residents charged for role in insurrection released with some conditions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four Swanton area residents charged for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill had their first court appearances virtually on Wednesday.

Gabriel Burress, Madison Pettie, Jodi Wilson, and Cole Temple are facing federal charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating in a capitol building.

None of the defendants entered a plea and all are scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 26.

Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia announced the government is not seeking pretrial detention for the defendants and all four were released after the hearing.

Under the court’s standard release conditions, the individuals are not allowed to talk to the other defendants about the case -- but Wilson and Temple are mother and son. The courts said they can have contact but cannot discuss their cases. Pettie and Buress live together. They can also have contact but cannot discuss their cases.

The defendants also cannot possess any firearms, commit local crimes, and cannot travel to Washington D.C. unless it’s for court matters.

Surveillance images show all four inside the Capitol on January 6, identified by BMV and social media photos. FBI agents received tips about all four defendant’s participation in the insurrection and admitted to going inside to agents earlier this month.

According to court filings, Burress said he followed the crowd to the Capitol steps and was pushed into the building. Pettit said she went into the Capitol after the gates holding people back were moved.

Wilson and Temple said police were letting people inside the Capitol.

