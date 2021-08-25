Traffic
August 25th Weather Forecast

Hot & Humid With More Storm Chances
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely early this morning. Lingering clouds early will keep temperatures down a bit today. Highs are expected to be around 90 with a heat index in the middle 90s. The chance of rain will be lower on Thursday and more sunshine will lead to more heat. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s with a heat index between 100 to 105. Showers and storms are more likely on Friday and that could keep highs in the upper 80s. The weekend will bring small chances of storms with highs in the low 90s. Storms are likely on Monday, but Tuesday through next Friday is expected to be sunny, dry, and much cooler. That means A+ weather is expected for the first 4 days of the Solheim Cup.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

