Bomb squad called for suspicious package in south Toledo

Police lights by night
Police lights by night
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was called out to a suspicious package Monday evening in south Toledo, but the device eventually appeared to be nonoperational.

The bomb squad was called to Maumee Ave. and Knower St. around 5:26 p.m. Units found a fire extinguisher bound to two other unknown chemical bottles with duct tape. The components were X-rayed and separated, at which point they determined the fire extinguisher was empty.

Authorities are continuing to search for suspects.

