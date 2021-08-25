CCNO van carrying prisoners involved in injury crash Tuesday evening

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A van carrying three prisoners from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio was involved in a crash on Tuesday evening that sent six total people to the hospital.

The Ford Transit van transporting the prisoners was eastbound on South River Road around 6:41 p.m. when a Dodge Ram truck, driven by Derek Ringler, 57, of Grand Rapids, entered the intersection of River and State Round 295 at the stop sign. Ringler’s truck went into the path of the van, which struck the Ram on the front left side.

Ringler was uninjured in the crash. His passenger, a 10-year-old was transported to a Toledo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, Shawn Brown, 50, and the passenger, Jacob Vicic, 25, were both transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The three prisoners in the crash -- Antonio Allen, 29; Eric Rutledge, 38, and Brandon Wierman, 24 -- were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Impairment is not a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.

