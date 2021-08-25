Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All this heat and humidity we have seen this week makes it harder for people to do some basic things. For some, it’s too oppressive to get out and get some groceries.

A service that’s supposed to help everyone shop is throwing up a roadblock for some people with disabilities.

Randy Benton of Defiance, like so many these days, takes advantage of shopping online. This time on Walmart’s website for groceries. Benton went on disability years ago after a fall at work. He also suffers from COPD. So grocery delivery is helpful on a hot humid day.

“I don’t dare step outside, even to check the mail in this weather,” said Benton.

He ran into a snag with this recent Walmart order. When he added his EBT food stamps card as the payment delivery from the Defiance store suddenly wasn’t available.

“If you have an EBT card that means you’re using food stamps. That makes you lower class I guess,” said Benton.

He tried to order again, this time using his bank debit card and delivery was available. Even though it’s a different format Benton’s money still spends the same and buys the same products.

He’s had no issue using his EBT card in store but delivery doesn’t appear to be in the cards right now.

“Like I’m nothing. Just like the rest of the world, people who are handicapped are nothing to them,” said Benton.

Walmart’s website lays out all of the way to pay with EBT cards and what you need to know. When you look under “can I use EBT online to place both pickup and delivery order?” The company says “yes... At participating stores”.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.