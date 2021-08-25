Detectives asking for help identifying breaking and entering suspect

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Lucas County have released the photo of a suspect they believe was involved in a breaking and entering incident this morning at a Springfield Township hotel.

The incident happened at the Red Roof Inn on Corporate Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4990. Tips can remain anonymous.

