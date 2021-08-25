Traffic
Detectives asking for help identifying breaking and entering suspect

Lucas County authorities are searching for this suspect, who is wanted in connection with a...
Lucas County authorities are searching for this suspect, who is wanted in connection with a breaking and entering at a Red Roof Inn in Springfield Twp. on Aug. 25.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Lucas County have released the photo of a suspect they believe was involved in a breaking and entering incident this morning at a Springfield Township hotel.

The incident happened at the Red Roof Inn on Corporate Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4990. Tips can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

