Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Findlay bicyclist dies in Tuesday morning crash

Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A bicyclist suffered fatal injuries after he was struck by a box truck in Findlay on Tuesday morning.

Michael Lafferty, 79, of Findlay, was riding his bicycle westbound on Center St. According to Findlay Police, Lafferty failed to yield at the stop sign at Center and Tiffin Ave., riding into the path of a box truck.

Lafferty was struck on his left side and ejected from his bicycle. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No citations were issued in the incident. Findlay Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say people in several cars were involved in the shooting
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal from Top Thrill Dragster breaks off
Residents have reached out to the city about the overgrown grass, but nothing has been done.
Rats, opossums and raccoons take up residence in overgrown Toledo property
Williams County house explosion
One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo woman strikes two victims with her car, seriously injuring them

Latest News

FILE
Sherwood man dies in Tuesday afternoon motorcyle crash
Police lights by night
Bomb squad called for suspicious package in south Toledo
The Walt Churchill Market in Perrysburg & Black & White Transportation team up to bring your...
Local partnership services grocery deliveries for the homebound
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Providence Township. (Source WOIO)
CCNO van carrying prisoners involved in injury crash Tuesday evening