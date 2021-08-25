Findlay bicyclist dies in Tuesday morning crash

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A bicyclist suffered fatal injuries after he was struck by a box truck in Findlay on Tuesday morning.

Michael Lafferty, 79, of Findlay, was riding his bicycle westbound on Center St. According to Findlay Police, Lafferty failed to yield at the stop sign at Center and Tiffin Ave., riding into the path of a box truck.

Lafferty was struck on his left side and ejected from his bicycle. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No citations were issued in the incident. Findlay Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

