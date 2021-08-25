Ghost gun found in backpack of juvenile at Bowsher

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was arrested after a 9mm “ghost” gun was found in his backpack at Bowsher High School on Tuesday morning.

The juvenile was caught smoking marijuana in the restroom, according to a report from Toledo Police. He was taken to the Dean’s office, and while he refused to have his bookbag searched, he admitted to having a gun inside it when he was told it was subject to search.

The gun had a round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine. The juvenile was arrested and is facing charges of CCW/Illegal Conveyance School Premises.

A ghost gun is a firearm manufactured in parts and can be assembled at home. There is no need to pass a background check to obtain the components of a ghost gun and are often sold online as DIY kits.

