Gold Star Wife reacts to turmoil in Afghanistan

Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, 20, was killed in combat while serving in Afghanistan in July 2019.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Gold Star Wife from Defiance is speaking out about the turmoil in Afghanistan.

Army Paratrooper Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, 20, was killed in combat while serving in Afghanistan in July 2019.

“He was really passionate about the military and serving and making a difference,” said Grace Kreischer, the widow of Brandon Kreischer.

The two had been married just seven months and were expecting their first baby when Kreischer was killed.

“I talked to him before and he said he was going on a mission,” said Kreischer. “I told him I loved him and to be safe and I never heard back from him after that.”

Video footage showing the chaos in Afghanistan and watching the Taliban sweep through Kabul has been especially difficult for Kreischer.

“It’s heartbreaking and gut wrenching,” said Kreischer. “At first I felt like his death was for nothing and that is an unexplainable feeling.”

Since the start of the war in Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago, about 2,500 U.S. servicemembers have died in conflict.

Kreischer hopes that no one forgets the thousands off soldiers, including her husband, who sacrificed so much while serving in Afghanistan.

“I don’t choose to believe his death was for nothing. It will always be for something.”

Brandon Kreischer graduated from Bryan High School in 2018.

In his Senior Memory Book, Kreischer wrote:

“Throughout my life, I have had one huge goal. That one was to enlist in the Army as an infantryman, and I achieved that goal on April 25, 2017. It was without a doubt the proudest day of my life, ...”

" ... I am very proud to be an American. I believe that whatever cause America believes in, I have an obligation to believe in, because I am a patriot. If I die in the combat zone for America, I do not call it a tragedy, I call it a glory.”

