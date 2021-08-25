Local partnership services grocery deliveries for the homebound

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - One local partnership is making grocery shopping a whole lot easier, with deliveries straight to your door.

Walt Churchill Market in Perrysburg has teamed up with Toledo’s Black and White Cab transportation services to deliver pharmacy prescriptions and groceries.

Now customers who live within seven miles of the market can download their “Fresh Shop” app, order groceries and pay a flat delivery fee of $15 and get their groceries hand-delivered straight to their door 24 hours later.

“It allows you to keep your dollars in town, and they don’t go off to other areas where they aren’t necessarily invested. We pride ourselves on our customer service and our quality here at Walt Churchill’s Market, we’re family-owned and now employee-owned,” said Dave Duling, store manager of Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg.

Duling says the service is great for homebound people like the elderly and those with injuries and shares that because the store is locally-owned, it was able to make adjustments quickly to continue providing for their customers’ needs during the pandemic.

“As a local business, it allows us to react a lot faster than some of the large companies can do. We are also not tied to a certain grocery supplier so we can source our groceries from multiple sources and keep us in stock,” Duling says.

The owners of the local companies have been friends for years and saw the opportunity for expansion during the pandemic when they started with the pharmacy deliveries in May.

“Keeping business in Toledo and supporting the businesses in Toledo was important to us and we thought it would be a great avenue to go down and provide another service to those who need it in Toledo,” says David Breininger, Director of Community Engagement for Black and White Transportation.

But the plans aren’t just to stop in Perrysburg. Right now, the local team has the capacity to fill about eight deliveries per day, but they plan on expanding those services as the demand increases.

“We think it will continue to grow, and we plan with Churchill’s to expand to the Briarfield location in Maumee, as well as expanding our footprint from the 7-mile radius,” shares Breininger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.