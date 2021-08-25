Medical professionals say “Milk Crate Challenge” is dangerous

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Milk Crate Challenge” is all over social media.

What is it exactly? People are getting milk crates from gas stations and dumpsters and setting them up in a pyramid formation. Then, they attempt to climb over the stacked crates.

Most of the time, this doesn’t work out well for people.

Toledo sisters Hannah and Emily Lutman have seen a lot of these videos on TikTok.

“I think it’s silly. I mean personally I wouldn’t do it but I like watching the videos of other people doing it. It’s very entertaining,” said the sisters.

Nurse Nicole Knepper is the trauma program manager at Mercy Health’s St. Vincent Medical Center, and she said she’s seen some pretty bad injuries as a direct result of the challenge.

“We’re seeing injuries that you would expect to see from a person falling from a ladder, except for these are elective choices, right? People are making these decisions and they’re 100 percent preventable,” said Knepper.

Conor Head, a student at the University of Toledo, has seen this challenge fail up close.

“I’ve seen a couple of my personal friends injured, sent to the hospital, got cuts going down their back, I’ve seen people land on their face. It doesn’t seem smart, but I don’t know.”

Conor’s friend almost completed the challenge, but he fell a bit short.

“He made it to the top and fell on his face and chipped his tooth, I told him not to do it,” said Conor.

Knepper said she understands why people might want to try the “Milk Crate Challenge” themselves’, but urges that people should not attempt it.

“It looks fun when you watch it in a video. Often people think it’s funny when you see someone fall, but it’s real injuries to real people, and you could end up being in the hospital having to deal with these injuries for quite some time, so we really don’t want people to do this challenge.”

