Ohio reports most new daily cases since January

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health recorded 4,600 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state hasn’t reported this many new daily cases since January 29, 2021.

The state also recorded 225 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, 19 of which were ICU admissions.

No new deaths were reported in Ohio Wednesday but the department stipulates that COVID-19 death data is reported from the Electronic Deaths Registration System and that metric will “initially be incomplete but will continue to be updated.”

The rise in new COVID-19 cases comes as the highly-transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain in the U.S.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the best way to protect yourself and others against coronavirus is getting vaccinated. The free COVID-19 shots are widely available at pharmacies and clinics. Those looking for vaccine availability can check the state’s vaccine scheduling tool here.

