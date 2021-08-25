Traffic
Perrysburg switches to mandated masks for all students and teachers

(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg school district will require that all students, teachers and visitors inside school buildings must wear a mask, starting Thursday, August 26.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Tom Hosler said the move was made to limit the amount of quarantines that need to be done when a positive COVID case arises. State guidelines require all people that came into contact with someone that tested positive must quarantine as well, unless they are vaccinated or were wearing a mask.

According to the district, 16 students have already tested positive for COVID-19, 11 of them in grades K-6. That’s led to 81 total students in quarantine.

“Because of these factors, effective Thursday, August 26, all employees, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside any of the Perrysburg Schools facilities regardless of vaccination status,” Hosler said in he letter. “By requiring all individuals to wear masks, we can reduce the need to quarantine – which disrupts student learning and negatively affects families’ ability to work – and reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

