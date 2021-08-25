Traffic
Police searching for suspects who robbed woman at knifepoint

Toledo Police are searching for robbery suspects
Toledo Police are searching for robbery suspects(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint in west Toledo on Monday night.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, said she was approached by two Black males as she was leaving the U-Do-It Car Wash on N. Reynolds Rd. around 11:30 p.m. The suspects removed the victim from her car.

One of the suspects had a knife and attempted to cut the victim, but she defended herself and ran away. The suspects then fled the location in the victim’s car.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

