Sherwood man dies in Tuesday afternoon motorcyle crash

NOBLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a van Tuesday afternoon in Defiance County.

The motorcyclist, 67-year-old Gerald Seibert, of Sherwood, was westbound on State Route 18 in Noble Township around 3:50 p.m. when a van failed to stop at the intersection of SR 18 and Ashpacher Rd. Seibert’s motorcycle struck the van.

Seibert was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van, Joshua Shaffer, 44, of Bryan, did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.

