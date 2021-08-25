Toledo auto industry companies provides equipment for Cherry Street worker training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To make sure you have heat in the summer, a working car and running water, we need trade workers. But right now, trades are having a hard time finding employees.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries just received new equipment for their auto technology program. This program and others like it will help bring more people into the trade workforce.

“Without those kinds of trades and people who are ready to be employed and work hard and show up everyday, then our economy can’t function at the way we need it to function to be sustainable and growing all the time,” said Cherry Street’s CEO and President Ann Ebbert.

This program is now on its feet thanks to donations from Hunter Equipment and Yark Automotive Group.

Billy Yark is the co-owner of Yark Automotive Group, and he said he doesn’t like the pressure put on teenagers these days, especially when it comes to getting a degree. He feels learning a trade can work too.

“A lot of people thought the single most important thing you can do is go to college, go to a university, find your passion, and I don’t think for a lot of people that is right for them,” said Yark.

Yark said even he struggled in college.

“A lot of the classes I took I don’t know that I use today. If I had a more targeted job right out of the gate in something that I enjoyed doing and something that I could grow into, I just think it’s something that a lot of people weren’t thinking about.”

Cherry Street Mission Ministries’ programs help businesses find trade workers, and Ebbert said they help people who might not otherwise be able to make a living.

“Lots of people are facing poverty even if they’re not homeless, so these classes being open gives us great hope that our community will just be moving ahead with all the other exciting things that are happening down here in downtown Toledo,” said Ebbert.

If you’re interested in joining one of Cherry Street’s programs, you can head to their website to find all the information you’ll need.

