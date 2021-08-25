Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo auto industry companies provides equipment for Cherry Street worker training

Cherry Street Mission Ministries provides programs to get more trade employees
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To make sure you have heat in the summer, a working car and running water, we need trade workers. But right now, trades are having a hard time finding employees.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries just received new equipment for their auto technology program. This program and others like it will help bring more people into the trade workforce.

“Without those kinds of trades and people who are ready to be employed and work hard and show up everyday, then our economy can’t function at the way we need it to function to be sustainable and growing all the time,” said Cherry Street’s CEO and President Ann Ebbert.

This program is now on its feet thanks to donations from Hunter Equipment and Yark Automotive Group.

Billy Yark is the co-owner of Yark Automotive Group, and he said he doesn’t like the pressure put on teenagers these days, especially when it comes to getting a degree. He feels learning a trade can work too.

“A lot of people thought the single most important thing you can do is go to college, go to a university, find your passion, and I don’t think for a lot of people that is right for them,” said Yark.

Yark said even he struggled in college.

“A lot of the classes I took I don’t know that I use today. If I had a more targeted job right out of the gate in something that I enjoyed doing and something that I could grow into, I just think it’s something that a lot of people weren’t thinking about.”

Cherry Street Mission Ministries’ programs help businesses find trade workers, and Ebbert said they help people who might not otherwise be able to make a living.

“Lots of people are facing poverty even if they’re not homeless, so these classes being open gives us great hope that our community will just be moving ahead with all the other exciting things that are happening down here in downtown Toledo,” said Ebbert.

If you’re interested in joining one of Cherry Street’s programs, you can head to their website to find all the information you’ll need.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal from Top Thrill Dragster breaks off
Williams County house explosion
One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion
Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Police identify 11-year-old victim in Friday night shooting
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo woman strikes two victims with her car, seriously injuring them
Police say people in several cars were involved in the shooting
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout

Latest News

Skyline of Toledo, Ohio.
Making Juneteenth a holiday in Toledo taking longer than some hoped
Heat delays start of school year for Bowling Green City Schools
Heat delays start of school year for Bowling Green City Schools
13abc's Kristian Brown signs a Packo's bun to be featured in their Toledo-area restaurants.
13abc’s Kristian Brown gets a bun on the wall at Packo’s
Kristian Brown Packo's Bun
Kristian Brown Packo's Bun