Traffic changes coming to Dorr Street for The Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street between Richards and Reynolds is a busy stretch of road, and some temporary changes are on the way for that section.

There will be traffic pattern shifts between August 31-September 6 for The Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club.

According to the city and tournament directors, it will be a so-called soft closing. That means businesses will be able to stay open and people will have access to their homes. However, some people may have to use side streets to get where they’re going. Only the area directly in front of Inverness will be completely closed to traffic.

If driving Dorr Street is not necessary for you from August 31-September 6, the best advice is to find another route. There are plenty of options including Hill and Bancroft.

