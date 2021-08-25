Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Traffic changes coming to Dorr Street for The Solheim Cup

The road will be affected from August 31-September 6th.
The road will be affected from August 31-September 6th.(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street between Richards and Reynolds is a busy stretch of road, and some temporary changes are on the way for that section.

There will be traffic pattern shifts between August 31-September 6 for The Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club.

According to the city and tournament directors, it will be a so-called soft closing. That means businesses will be able to stay open and people will have access to their homes. However, some people may have to use side streets to get where they’re going. Only the area directly in front of Inverness will be completely closed to traffic.

If driving Dorr Street is not necessary for you from August 31-September 6, the best advice is to find another route. There are plenty of options including Hill and Bancroft.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say people in several cars were involved in the shooting
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal from Top Thrill Dragster breaks off
Residents have reached out to the city about the overgrown grass, but nothing has been done.
Rats, opossums and raccoons take up residence in overgrown Toledo property
Williams County house explosion
One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

The Dean of Bowsher High School found the student smoking marijuana in the restroom, and in the...
Student found with loaded gun
Dorr Street traffic changes for The Solheim Cup
Dorr Street traffic changes for The Solheim Cup
A new social media challenge is taking the internet by storm
Medical professionals say “Milk Crate Challenge” is dangerous
Medical professionals say they've seen a lot of injuries because of this new challenge
Medical professionals warn of the dangers of the "Milk Crate Challenge"