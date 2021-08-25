Washington Local Schools quarantine more than 100 students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four days into the school year, Washington Local has already sent more than 100 students home to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

“I was worried that without masks we would be in this situation, and right now we have three times the number of cases we did in the first two weeks of school last year,” says Dr. Kadee Andstadt, the Superintendent of Washington Local Schools.

Andstadt says that the school is abiding by a ten-day quarantine unless the student develops symptoms.

“Our most urgent need is to get your child protected,” says Andstadt. “We have to get them out of the classroom making sure we are not exposing other kids or making it worse than it already is. Especially when we know how fast this delta variant spreads.”

Andstadt says that even if a child has been fine all summer, returning to classrooms presents a new challenge.

“Your kid has not been in a building with 2200 other kids,” she explains. “All 2200 go home everyday to a different situation and then come back everyday bringing something back and fourth.”

