Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

23-year-old killed in Lenawee County crash

His passenger, a 21-year-old man, was wearing his seatbelt and survived the crash.
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 23-year-old Adrian man was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle rolled off the road in Hudson Township.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra on Henning Highway, traveling at a high rate of speed, when he lost control near the intersection with Beecher Road. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say alcohol is also believed to be a factor.

His passenger, a 21-year-old man, was wearing his seatbelt and survived the crash.

This is the third fatal crash in Lenawee County in the last two weeks. On Sunday, August 16, 17-year-old Trent Freudenberg was killed when he collided with another vehicle. Days later, on Thursday, August 19, 18-year-old Jacob Guzman was hit and killed. Both young men were about to start their senior year in high school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Ghost gun found in backpack of juvenile at Bowsher
Areas of Lucas and Fulton counties are at risk of flooding on Thursday morning.
Thursday morning storms lead to power outages in Lucas County
Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed at a Miami restaurant while protecting his 1-year-old...
Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant
Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery
Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery

Latest News

Construction on temporary suites, stands, and pavilions for The Solheim Cup at Inverness is set...
Powering The Solheim Cup
Metroparks Meetup: Beer and coffee coming soon to Oak Openings
RSV Virus Collides With COVID At Area Hospitals - clipped version
RSV Virus Collides With COVID At Area Hospitals - clipped version
Kids in Portageville, Missouri will be out of school for the next two days after illness...
Fears RSV and COVID could overload NW Ohio children’s hospitals
Chesney files legislation against Pritzker’s school mask mandate
Lucas County re-issues mask advisory as COVID cases spike