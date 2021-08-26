23-year-old killed in Lenawee County crash

HUDSON TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 23-year-old Adrian man was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle rolled off the road in Hudson Township.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra on Henning Highway, traveling at a high rate of speed, when he lost control near the intersection with Beecher Road. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say alcohol is also believed to be a factor.

His passenger, a 21-year-old man, was wearing his seatbelt and survived the crash.

This is the third fatal crash in Lenawee County in the last two weeks. On Sunday, August 16, 17-year-old Trent Freudenberg was killed when he collided with another vehicle. Days later, on Thursday, August 19, 18-year-old Jacob Guzman was hit and killed. Both young men were about to start their senior year in high school.

