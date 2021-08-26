8/26/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Storms and heat remain in the forecast
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Patchy fog, evening storms ending with additional showers and storms developing in the morning, lows in the lower 70s. FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms, chance of rain diminishing in the evening, very warm and humid, highs in the upper 80s. THE WEEKEND: Hot and humid, chance of PM storms each day, highs in the lower 90s (heat index near 100).