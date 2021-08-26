Traffic
August 26th Weather Forecast

Showers & Storms With More Heat Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the morning rain, there is a chance of a shower or storm for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s with a heat index around 100. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms are likely on Monday with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler and drier weather with low humidity returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

