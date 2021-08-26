Fears RSV and COVID could overload NW Ohio children’s hospitals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - RSV cases in children are packing area children’s hospitals.

Now that COVID cases are on the rise in children as they go back to school, there is concern the number of patients could easily overload the system.

RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus and it’s an inflammation in the lining of the lungs. In most cases, RSV presents as a bad cold, but in some children, especially very young children, it can make it difficult to breathe and require hospitalization or oxygen therapy.

COVID can also result in difficulty breathing and require hospitalization for breathing assistance. So as the case count of the two viruses continues to grow, so does the concern.

