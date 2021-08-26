Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fears RSV and COVID could overload NW Ohio children’s hospitals

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - RSV cases in children are packing area children’s hospitals.

Now that COVID cases are on the rise in children as they go back to school, there is concern the number of patients could easily overload the system.

RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus and it’s an inflammation in the lining of the lungs. In most cases, RSV presents as a bad cold, but in some children, especially very young children, it can make it difficult to breathe and require hospitalization or oxygen therapy.

COVID can also result in difficulty breathing and require hospitalization for breathing assistance. So as the case count of the two viruses continues to grow, so does the concern.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Ghost gun found in backpack of juvenile at Bowsher
Areas of Lucas and Fulton counties are at risk of flooding on Thursday morning.
Thursday morning storms lead to power outages in Lucas County
Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed at a Miami restaurant while protecting his 1-year-old...
Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant
Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery
Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery

Latest News

Construction on temporary suites, stands, and pavilions for The Solheim Cup at Inverness is set...
Powering The Solheim Cup
Metroparks Meetup: Beer and coffee coming soon to Oak Openings
RSV Virus Collides With COVID At Area Hospitals - clipped version
RSV Virus Collides With COVID At Area Hospitals - clipped version
Chesney files legislation against Pritzker’s school mask mandate
Lucas County re-issues mask advisory as COVID cases spike