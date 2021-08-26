Inverness neighbors plan to profit on parking party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are signs all around for those looking for parking at The Solheim Cup next week, but a few families on Dorr Street have big plans for their big, conveniently placed lawns.

That includes food trucks, T-shirts, shuttles and other vendors.

“A lot of people that’s coming in, they’re going to want to eat,” said DeAndre Gaston whose family lives in a house steps away from Inverness. “They’re going to want buy t-shirts. They’re going to want to park. They’re going to want to do all these things. So, get out here and just have a good time.”

Gaston estimates his lawn will hold 50 - 125 vehicles, but it depends on how many food trucks and other vendors pay to set up shop for the day. He’s also planning to use the venue to promote his own brand, Go Tyme Grynd, a new fitness training business.

“We’re just entrepreneurs by heart. So, we always have our eyes open,” continues Gaston. “We’re always looking for opportunities to capitalize on whatever resources we have. When we heard about the Solheim coming, we heard about 100,000 people coming in, we think this is the biggest thing for Toledo.”

Initially, the neighbors plan to charge $10 on the first day of The Solheim Cup, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. They’ll see where the demand goes from there and whether the prices should merit a higher fee.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.