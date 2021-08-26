Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Inverness neighbors plan to profit on parking party

The Solheim Cup is bringing opportunities to Dorr St.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are signs all around for those looking for parking at The Solheim Cup next week, but a few families on Dorr Street have big plans for their big, conveniently placed lawns.

That includes food trucks, T-shirts, shuttles and other vendors.

“A lot of people that’s coming in, they’re going to want to eat,” said DeAndre Gaston whose family lives in a house steps away from Inverness. “They’re going to want buy t-shirts. They’re going to want to park. They’re going to want to do all these things. So, get out here and just have a good time.”

Gaston estimates his lawn will hold 50 - 125 vehicles, but it depends on how many food trucks and other vendors pay to set up shop for the day. He’s also planning to use the venue to promote his own brand, Go Tyme Grynd, a new fitness training business.

“We’re just entrepreneurs by heart. So, we always have our eyes open,” continues Gaston. “We’re always looking for opportunities to capitalize on whatever resources we have. When we heard about the Solheim coming, we heard about 100,000 people coming in, we think this is the biggest thing for Toledo.”

Initially, the neighbors plan to charge $10 on the first day of The Solheim Cup, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. They’ll see where the demand goes from there and whether the prices should merit a higher fee.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say people in several cars were involved in the shooting
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal from Top Thrill Dragster breaks off
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Residents have reached out to the city about the overgrown grass, but nothing has been done.
Rats, opossums and raccoons take up residence in overgrown Toledo property
Williams County house explosion
One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion

Latest News

Construction on the temporary structures for The Solheim Cup is nearly complete
Solheim Cup Construction Nearly Complete
There will be dozens of restaurants and food trucks downtown for the opening ceremony
Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony will serve up creative cuisine
The Solheim Cup is just days away.
"Women Fore Solheim" shares a video
The golf balls are printed offsite with an original design, but most of the other merchandise...
Jupmode celebrating The Solheim Cup with new golf gear