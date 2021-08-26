Lucas County re-issues mask advisory as COVID cases spike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD) re-issued a mask advisory for all people, regardless of vaccination status.

The advisory was also issued on August 10 because of increasing case numbers, which have only gotten higher nationally, locally and state-wide.

In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings. However, in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated. Mask are also recommended for those that are immunocompromised or are contact with immunocompromised individuals.

Unfortunately, new data suggests that the Delta variant is different than previous variants of the virus and spreads about twice as easily from one person to another. With the Delta variant, fully vaccinated people may be able to pass the disease to others. Previous variants had little to no effect on crowded outdoor venues, however, several states including Washington and Colorado, are currently investigating COVID-related outbreaks associated with outdoor events.

As summer starts to wrap up, several large upcoming outdoor events are expected within our community. Lucas County is currently at 194 new cases per 100,000 persons, almost twice the threshold level of high community transmission (100/100,000) and the Delta Variant is not behaving as past variants. TLCHD is recommending the use of face coverings for both indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings. Crowded outdoor settings essentially are those where 6-foot physical distancing cannot be maintained. Given what we know about the Delta variant, the many events individuals want to and will participate in, overall vaccine effectiveness, and current vaccine coverage, layered prevention strategies, such as wearing masks, are all needed to reduce transmission of this variant.

