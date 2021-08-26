Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Masks required at Fan Fest events for The Solheim Cup, including concerts

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup will now require masks at all Fan Fest events, including the concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday of next week.

While those events and the shuttle buses to and from them will require masks, it still is not mandatory at the rest of the tournament, organizers announced Thursday.

Masks will be made available at all points of entry.

Organizers made the decision after consulting the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, Ohio Department of Health and the CDC.

“We encourage attendees to get vaccinated when possible, and for those who are not vaccinated, we strongly recommend wearing a mask, including in public indoor settings,” organizers said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Ghost gun found in backpack of juvenile at Bowsher
Areas of Lucas and Fulton counties are at risk of flooding on Thursday morning.
Thursday morning storms lead to power outages in Lucas County
Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed at a Miami restaurant while protecting his 1-year-old...
Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant
Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery
Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery

Latest News

Toledo's violence interrupters hit the streets next week
Toledo’s violence interrupters hit the streets next week
The district's need for drivers is growing as 2 drivers are out sick with COVID.
School district in need of bus drivers
Tenants upset with low-income complex
Powering The Solheim Cup
Powering The Solheim Cup