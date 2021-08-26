Masks required at Fan Fest events for The Solheim Cup, including concerts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup will now require masks at all Fan Fest events, including the concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday of next week.

While those events and the shuttle buses to and from them will require masks, it still is not mandatory at the rest of the tournament, organizers announced Thursday.

Masks will be made available at all points of entry.

Organizers made the decision after consulting the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, Ohio Department of Health and the CDC.

“We encourage attendees to get vaccinated when possible, and for those who are not vaccinated, we strongly recommend wearing a mask, including in public indoor settings,” organizers said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.