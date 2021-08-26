Powering The Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re just a matter of days away from the start of The Solheim Cup at The Inverness Club. Getting ready for the international match-play tournament has involved a lot of different layers and more than a year of preparation. That includes making sure there’s plenty of power.

Toledo Edison crews have been installing new equipment and technology at the course for months. That includes putting in temporary service lines to power all the tents and trailers and replacing street lights for security.

“Our preps began last year to help ensure that this event goes off without a hitch,” says Lauren Siburkis is a spokeswoman for Toledo Edison. “We have a lot of backup lines and technology to make sure power is flowing constantly throughout the entire event. We will also be installing backup power lines in case something interrupts the temporary lines. Part of our preparation also includes increasing our staffing levels. There are a lot of elements that cause outages that are out of our control. So that is why we have done a lot of proactive work to make sure all the systems are safe and operational.”

In addition to streetlights near Inverness, lights in downtown Toledo’s entertainment district were also replaced by Toledo Edison to improve visibility for motorists and pedestrians.

