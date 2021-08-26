School district in need of bus drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -“Every available driver that we have is on the road already. So if someone calls in sick, we’re in a little bit of trouble right now,” says Dr. Kadee Andstadt, the Superintendent of Washington Local Schools.

Dr. Anstadt say that with thirty-eight bus routes and thirty-eight bus drivers that district was already short staffed, but now two bus drivers are out sick with COVID.

A Washington Local Schools parents expressed concerns to 13abc about ‘overpacking’ students onto the busses, due to the short staffing. The parent said in an email that busses were sitting up to four students in a seat.

“If there are three kindergarteners in a seat its not a big deal, when you start to get high school kids three to a seat it tight, but that is what the state allows. And in a lot of cases that’s where are busses are, but we do not have four to a seat.”

Andstat is encouraging people to apply, saying its an accommodating job.

“Its a part time job, but there are ways here at Washington local to make it full time employment where you would have health benefits, really good health benefits.”

The job qualifications are:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Age 21 years or older

Must possess or obtain an Ohio Class B Commercial Driver’s License with a School Bus and Passenger endorsement

Excellent driving record

Pass a criminal background check by Ohio BCII and FBI

Pass random drug and alcohol testing

Strong emphasis on safety

Highly dependable, good attendance and work ethic

Previous experience working with children desirable

