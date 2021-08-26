Traffic
Sylvania and Bowling Green schools switch to mandatory masks

(LM Otero | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Citing a rising number of COVID cases, the superintendents at the Sylvania and Bowling Green school districts announced Thursday that everyone in school buildings will be required to wear a mask.

Sylvania schools will shift from an optional mask policy to mandatory starting Friday. Bowling Green will make the switch when students return to class on Monday, August 30.

While I know that many of you will be relieved, I am also equally aware that there will be many of you that will not be happy,” Bowling Green superintendent Francis Scruci said in a letter to parents. “This decision is based on keeping our students safe, healthy, and in school.  If you refer to the flowchart that I attached in our last communication about masking, a child who is masked regardless of vaccination status, may remain in the classroom based on the quarantine guidelines.”

“Masks may be removed for eating and drinking,” Sylvania superintendent Veronica Motley said in a letter to parents. “We will continue to monitor our data daily, and reexamine our policy during the week of September 27th.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

