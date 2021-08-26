Thursday morning storms lead to power outages in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,000 customers in Lucas County are without power on Thursday morning as storms roll through the area.

According to 13abc meteorologist Ross Ellet, stalled thunderstorms in eastern Fulton County and western Lucas County led to a rain rate of 4 inches per hour, with rain totals already amounting to 2-4 inches in those areas.

Watch out for high water on that morning commute. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Toledo metro area until 8:15am, but the area highlighted in the red polygon in northwest Lucas and eastern Fulton Counties is the main concern. This is where 2-5" of rain fell in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/TxPr5RCNn9 — Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) August 26, 2021

A flood advisory is in effect for the Toledo metro area until 8:15 a.m. High water and flash flooding are possible, with the worst of the rainfall from Central Ave. near I-475 into Fulton County.

The chance of a shower or storm remains for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s, with a heat index of around 100.

Take Caution! Localized flooding is possible this morning in western Lucas and eastern Fulton County. Nearly 1.5" of rain has fallen in 15 minutes in Sylvania and Sylvania Township. Rain totals over 4" have fallen just west of the Lucas/Fulton County line along US 20. pic.twitter.com/rNSbfgcb2F — Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) August 26, 2021

Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms are likely on Monday with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler and drier weather with low humidity returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.