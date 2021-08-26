Traffic
Thursday morning storms lead to power outages in Lucas County

Areas of Lucas and Fulton counties are at risk of flooding on Thursday morning.
Areas of Lucas and Fulton counties are at risk of flooding on Thursday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,000 customers in Lucas County are without power on Thursday morning as storms roll through the area.

According to 13abc meteorologist Ross Ellet, stalled thunderstorms in eastern Fulton County and western Lucas County led to a rain rate of 4 inches per hour, with rain totals already amounting to 2-4 inches in those areas.

A flood advisory is in effect for the Toledo metro area until 8:15 a.m. High water and flash flooding are possible, with the worst of the rainfall from Central Ave. near I-475 into Fulton County.

The chance of a shower or storm remains for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s, with a heat index of around 100.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms are likely on Monday with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler and drier weather with low humidity returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

