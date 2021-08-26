Traffic
Woman to serve at least 17 years in prison for the murder of a Monroe County Animal Control Officer

Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.
Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan woman was sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of a Monroe County Animal Control Officer in a drunk driving crash last year.

47-year-old Michele Dropulich of Hudson, Michigan, was ordered to serve 17 to 30 years in prison for the death of 24-year-old Officer Darrian May Young last June.

Dropulich pleaded no contest to charges of homicide - murder in the second degree. The plea agreement included a sentence agreement for a cap of 17 years on the minimum sentence.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said representatives were in regular contact with Young’s family and they supported the agreement.

“The outstanding work of the State Police and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Laurain helped secure this homicide conviction – which brings a measure of justice to this tragic case,” said Michael Roehrig, Prosecuting Attorney. “The senseless death of this incredible young woman represents a terrible loss to her family and fiancé, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the community as a whole.”

On June 4, 2020, reports say Dropulich had been in several high-speed, property damage crashes in Wayne and Monroe counties by 8 a.m., fleeing the scene of each of those incidents. Monroe County Central Dispatch was advised she was seen traveling west on Front Street in Monroe at 8:04 a.m.

Four minutes after that, she passed traffic stopped for a red light at M-50 and Herr Road, proceeding into the intersection. She continued at a high rate of speed for 1 1/2 miles on M-50 to the intersection of Raisinville Rd.

Animal control officer Darrian Young was going through the intersection of Raisinville Rd. and M-50 when Dropulich ran the red light at 80 mph. Dropulich struck the Animal Control vehicle, causing “tremendous damage” to both vehicles.

The first authorities on the scene helped stabilize Young and heard Dropulich say she wasn’t driving, even though she was the only occupant of the car and she was pinned in the driver’s seat. Dropulich smelled of alcohol and later admitted she had consumed alcohol; she had a blood alcohol content of .137, nearly double the legal limit.

Young was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

