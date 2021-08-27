Traffic
8/27: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Hot/humid weekend; cold front arrives late Sunday
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another hot and humid Football Friday with isolated storms, mostly south/east of us. There’s finally an end in sight to this stifling heat and humidity, though it’ll have to wait until the weekend is over: Highs in the 90s -- feeling close to 100 at times -- with isolated storms yet again. The change arrives with a cold front swinging through Sunday night/Monday morning, delivering our best shower/storm chances for the next 7 days. Once that front clears, it’s a comfortable week ahead: Highs near 80, lows near 60, and much drier air for The Solheim Cup week!

