Anthony Wayne schools adopt mask mandate for students, staff

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Another local school district has adopted a mask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines inside the district.

Anthony Wayne Local School District announced a change to a mandate on Friday in an email to parents and staff.

In the email, superintendent Jim Fritz said:

This change is necessary to prevent as many students and staff as possible from being placed into the number quarantined by the health department. The mask debate will continue in all communities across our nation whether or not it is a mask requirement or a recommendation. Yes, we have received, and most likely will continue to receive, many calls and emails for and against masks. In almost all communications, there is evidence provided to support the individual’s stance. You can continue to send your thoughts and opinions to the District’s Board of Education and administration. Please understand that the decision to move to a mask requirement is based on the goal to keep students and staff safe in the school environment and to prevent as many students from being quarantined.

The mandate goes into effect on Monday inside all school facilities.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, seven AWLS students had tested positive for COVID-19. There were 147 students in quarantine, a number that jumped from 31 in just one week. Last August, the highest number of cumulative quarantines for one day was 23. The email said that the current quarantine number is the highest since November, when the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department required schools to use remote learning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.