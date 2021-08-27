Anthony Wayne schools adopt mask mandate for students, staff
Number of quaratined students is the highest since November
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Another local school district has adopted a mask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines inside the district.
Anthony Wayne Local School District announced a change to a mandate on Friday in an email to parents and staff.
In the email, superintendent Jim Fritz said:
The mandate goes into effect on Monday inside all school facilities.
As of 7 a.m. Friday, seven AWLS students had tested positive for COVID-19. There were 147 students in quarantine, a number that jumped from 31 in just one week. Last August, the highest number of cumulative quarantines for one day was 23. The email said that the current quarantine number is the highest since November, when the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department required schools to use remote learning.
