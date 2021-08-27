Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
August 27th Weather Forecast

Scattered Storms & Heat Through Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high around 90 and a heat index in the upper 90s. The weekend will bring a high around 92 with a heat index around 100. There is a 30% chance of showers and storms today through Sunday. Showers and storms are likely Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 80 along with low humidity.

