DeWine, Whitmer order flags flown at half-staff to honor victims of Afghanistan attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. and state flags in Michigan and Ohio will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds through sunset on Monday.

Governors Gretchen Whitmer, of Michigan, and Mike DeWine, of Ohio, issued their orders to honor the lives of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

More than 100 people were killed, including 13 U.S. service members, as two suicide bombers attacked a crowd on Thursday outside the airport in Kabul.

In a statement, Gov. Whitmer said, “We are forever indebted to the heroic service members, who laid down their lives in service to our nation to protect those seeking safety and freedom.”

“The attack in Afghanistan is a global tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed, the troops who were injured in the attack, and the countless Afghans killed and injured. We are praying for the safety of the U.S. service members still on the ground in Afghanistan continuing the mission.”

State and U.S. flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday.

