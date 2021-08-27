Traffic
Family of 11-year-old who was shot and killed wants justice

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward to Toledo Police
11-year-old Nathan Sumner was shot and killed while playing basketball August 20, 2021
11-year-old Nathan Sumner was shot and killed while playing basketball August 20, 2021
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Nathan Sumner describes him as an active young man who was often outside playing with his 8 siblings.

“But he’s a real kid, like a real kid. Somebody who enjoys doing Pokemon cards and building model cars and all that like kid stuff,” described Destiny Houke, a close family friend and spokesperson for the Sumner family.

Friday, August 20, 2021, Houke says Nathan was outside playing basketball in the street on Austin near Lagrange in Toledo’s Polish Village. According to Toledo Police, several suspects opened fire, then ran off.

Nathan’s 14-year-old brother ended up in the hospital. Nathan, who’s 11 years old, did not survive.

“Not only whoever did this you harmed our family, but you put multiple families in jeopardy,” added Houke. “If you have intentions, or if it was just for your own leisure, why? It’s a kid.”

Now, family members are calling for justice, asking for anyone with information to come forward to police. They’re also asking the community to come together to stop the violence and remember a young man who had just started 6th grade at Spring Elementary when his life was cut short.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

