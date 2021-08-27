Group of parents and community members protest Oregon Schools mask mandate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A handful of parents and some area senior citizens held up signs in front of Clay High School on Friday.

All protesting the districts mask mandate for students and staff. Eric Rice home schools his kids because he says he feels the district is going too far.

“Freedom. Freedom to choose. When we remove that ability, nothing good comes from that.”

His wife Elizabeth goes a step further “It shouldn’t be some organization or school district or government deciding the health of my kids.”

Arik Bench has 3 kids or Oregon Schools and says he’s not necessarily against masks but is against what he feels are a loss of personal rights. “The schools are supposed to teach our kids. Make our kids smart. And we’ll make the decisions on our kid’s health.”

District leaders say while they respect people’s right to peacefully protest, they have to make safety decisions for the entire district, not just for one family’s kids. Hal Gregory is the Oregon Superintendent and says “We have close to 35-hundred kids and we have to look at the totality of it not just in school but all those extracurricular are out of school. Everything is interconnected to contact tracing.”

