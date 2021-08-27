Traffic
John Skelton, father of missing Morenci boys, skips parole hearing

John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WTVG) - The father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago, has skipped his parole hearing.

John Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison back in 2011.

He was first eligible for parole last year. That parole request was denied in September, 2020.

Skelton will be released from prison in 2025.

Skelton was the father of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton. Their mother is still holding out hope that they’ll be found.

