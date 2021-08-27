John Skelton, father of missing Morenci boys, skips parole hearing

MICHIGAN (WTVG) - The father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago, has skipped his parole hearing.

John Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison back in 2011.

He was first eligible for parole last year. That parole request was denied in September, 2020.

Skelton will be released from prison in 2025.

Skelton was the father of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton. Their mother is still holding out hope that they’ll be found.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.