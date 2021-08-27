Traffic
Man seriously injured during stabbing incident in his home

Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing on Hawthorne.
Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing on Hawthorne.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was seriously injured when he was stabbed several times in his home in the 2100 block of Hawthorne on Wednesday morning.

The 68-year-old victim told police that a woman was visiting him when a man, known as Terry, came into the victim’s house and began stabbing him with a large knife. The man and woman, known as Von, then fled.

The victim sustained serious injuries with stab wounds to his chest, head, arms, and hands. He was transported to the hospital, and police said he’s expected to survive.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

