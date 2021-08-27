No end in sight for chaos in Kabul

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The evacuation of thousands of people continues in Afghanistan. This as the White House says another attack in Kabul is likely.

Marc Simon is the Chair of the Political Science Department at BGSU. He’s taught international relations and foreign policy for more than three decades.

“No one group has power to control the whole country, so you will continue to see violence and civil war until there is some kind of political settlement. I don’t know how long that could take. It could be decades.”

