Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

No end in sight for chaos in Kabul

Marc Simon is The Chair of the Department of Political Science at BGSU.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The evacuation of thousands of people continues in Afghanistan. This as the White House says another attack in Kabul is likely.

Marc Simon is the Chair of the Political Science Department at BGSU. He’s taught international relations and foreign policy for more than three decades.

“No one group has power to control the whole country, so you will continue to see violence and civil war until there is some kind of political settlement. I don’t know how long that could take. It could be decades.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
TPD says one person is dead after a hit and run Sunday night.
TPD: Suspect in hit-and-run death said he was distracted by passengers
Toledo Police
Youth football game canceled after fight breaks out, gunshots fired
Areas of Lucas and Fulton counties are at risk of flooding on Thursday morning.
Thursday morning storms lead to power outages in Lucas County
Chesney files legislation against Pritzker’s school mask mandate
Lucas County re-issues mask advisory as COVID cases spike

Latest News

The scooters should be put away neatly, out of the thoroughfare after use.
Not everyone is happy about Toledo’s new scooters
parent protest masks
Group of parents and community members protest Oregon Schools mask mandate
safety
Scooter safety on city streets
Local man credits Metroparks for changing his life
Local man credits Metroparks for changing his life