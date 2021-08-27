Not everyone is happy about Toledo’s new scooters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s new scooter and bike rental program has been active for a little more than two weeks now. And some viewers are already expressing some safety concerns.

The VEO scooters are easy to unlock with an app and can go nearly anywhere in the city, but there are rules to follow.

“These scooters that they have in Toledo that they just come out with are awesome,” says Toledo resident Na’Shy Johnson.

The new scooters have changed Johnson’s life. She doesn’t drive, so she takes them everywhere. And she’s not the only one. The city is averaging 1,000 rides a day, per a city spokesperson.

But not everyone is a fan.

“I would assume you at least need a license if you’re going to ride them in the street,” says Toledo resident Ed Fox.

Fox has concerns about young people riding the scooters and not being cautious. According to a city spokesperson, you have to be at least 18 to rent one, but you don’t need a license. Per Toledo Police (TPD), scooters are allowed on the street or sidewalks.

“With that in mind, the riders should practice caution while riding, yield to pedestrians, give an audible signal before overtaking and passing a pedestrian,” TPD Lieutenant Paul Davis, writes in a statement.

But even avid scooter rider Johnson has concerns.

“I don’t see everyone obeying the rules... You have to make sure you’re obeying the street rules like you were driving a vehicle,” she says.

And just like any other vehicle, TPD reminds residents that it’s illegal to drink and scoot.

“If they’re on a scooter and Toledo Police see them do something like that, then yes. They should be subjected to the same laws that a motorist is,” says Fox.

When Johnson sees people on the road breaking the law, she worries that the scooters will be taken away.

“Because they mess it up for everybody else,” she says.

Scooters are regulated under Ohio law as low-speed micromobility devices. You can read Ohio’s complete law regulating them here.

