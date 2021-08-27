Traffic
Ohio Navy medic among those killed in Kabul airport attack

Max Soviak, who was identified by members of his family, died alongside 12 Marines in the attack that has been claimed by ISIS-K, a terrorist organization in Afghanistan.
Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was...
Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was killed in an attack the the Kabul airport.(Edison Local Schools)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (WTVG) - A Navy medic who graduated from Edison High School in 2017 was among the dozen American service members killed in a deadly bombing at the Kabul airport earlier this week.

Max Soviak, who was identified in a letter from the Edison local school district, died alongside 12 Marines in the attack that has been claimed by ISIS-K, a terrorist organization in Afghanistan.

In the letter, Superintendent Thomas C. Roth said, “Max was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career. He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him. Max was full of life in everything he did. Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers.”

The U.S. Navy also confirmed the death of one of their own in a statement Friday saying, “We mourn the loss of this Sailor and we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of our fallen shipmate.” They did not identify Soviak.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

