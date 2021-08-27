Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
TPD says one person is dead after a hit and run Sunday night.
TPD: Suspect in hit-and-run death said he was distracted by passengers
Areas of Lucas and Fulton counties are at risk of flooding on Thursday morning.
Thursday morning storms lead to power outages in Lucas County
Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed at a Miami restaurant while protecting his 1-year-old...
Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant
A citizens group proposed new Ohio legislature maps Wednesday as the Redistricting Commission...
Input from 2,000 Ohioans influences proposed legislative maps

Latest News

Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing on Hawthorne.
Man seriously injured during stabbing incident in his home
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans