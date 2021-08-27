‘People are fed up’: Toledoans demand end to gerrymandering

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans want fair maps. That was the consistent message the public delivered Thursday to Ohio’s Redistricting Commission in Toledo.

The group of seven elected officials - five Republicans and two Democrats - ended its fourth day of a five-day tour around the state to gather public feedback on how they should draw the next General Assembly maps.

“People are fed up and tired of gerrymandering,” said Sen. Vernon Skyes (D-Akron), the commission’s co-chair.

He’s the only member who has sat on the commission for each of the first eight public hearings. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) appointed Sykes to serve on the commission.

Thursday morning’s hearing in Lima saw the most commission members in attendance, only missing Gov. Mike DeWine. Other meetings have had at most three of seven members present.

Commission members have the option to appoint a designee to fill their seats. DeWine has sent his chief legal counsel, Matthew Donahue, to take his place at each meeting. Some people took to the microphone Thursday in front of the commission to express their frustrations with not having DeWine in attendance, including his decision earlier this week to visit a Cincinnati Bengals practice at the same time of the public hearing.

His spokesperson told Cincinnati.com said the meetings were “staff-level listening tour stops” and that the visit to Bengals practice was pre-scheduled.

Sykes said it’s important for DeWine to know what Ohioans want in the process, but didn’t say it was necessary for him to attend the public meetings.

“I think it’s important that, particularly when we have some key votes, that he is informed about what goes on. That’s why we have this recorded and broadcast so people can get access to the information.”

State Auditor Keith Faber attended Thursday afternoon’s hearing. House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) had Rep. Paula Hicks Hudson (D-Toledo) sit in for her, but she was still in attendance.

All other members of the commission weren’t present.

Sen. Sykes said the members who haven’t attended many of the hearings have given other elected officials the chance to sit in their place and give them some information they will need to make upcoming decisions about the redistricting process.

Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) took the seat of Senate President Matt Huffman Thursday night in Toledo. She’s filled in for him at one other public hearing.

Senate District 2, which she represents, could change significantly with the new maps. It stretches across Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, while covering parts of Fulton and Lucas counties.

“We’ll certainly be looking at those census numbers and making sure we’re doing whatever we can to draw lines that are fair so we can best serve the people we represent,” Gavarone said.

Republicans have been in the minority at these public hearings. They hold supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. Democratic voters have called on the commission repeatedly to give both parties a fair chance when redrawing the maps. Gavarone said she’s enjoyed hearing from people of different backgrounds.

“We can listen to people and get a deeper understanding of what their thoughts are and concerns and use that information going forward,” she said.

Because of the public interest shown at initial meetings, organizers moved Toledo’s meeting to the main library to allow more people to attend. Few chairs were empty throughout the session that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.

“People all over the state want fair maps,” said Ohio League of Women Voters President Jen Miller. “They want a process that’s open and transparent with a lot of public dialogue that ultimately ends up in maps that benefit the people of Ohio, rather than being mathematically and surgically rigged to benefit partisan candidates and parties.”

She said she’s been pleased with the turnout across the state so far, despite the short notice provided to the public for the meeting times, which have only been during regular business hours. The commission was just formed earlier this month.

That’s something that hasn’t sat well with Trevor Martin. He has lived throughout northwest Ohio but currently calls Columbus home. There are no hearings scheduled for the state’s capital city. Martin also is working with Common Cause Ohio and Ohio Fair Districts.

He’s been training people since May on how to design legislative maps, something that isn’t explained on the official Ohio redistricting website.

“They don’t have to teach the software, but they at least have to let folks know where they can learn the software and how to create a map that will be useful in this process.”

