Rev your engines, Monster Jam is back

Action-packed weekend returns to Toledo after pandemic pause
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s going to be an action-packed, high-octane weekend at the Huntington Center as Monster Jam returns to Toledo this weekend after the pandemic pause. There will be a mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.

“You’ll see some differences. In the past year, we’ve had our triple thrown event,” Mike Moser, tour manager, said. “This is our regular event, so you’ll see free-style motocross this year, which is new to Toledo, but the rest of the event is pretty similar

“It’s awesome to get people out of the house to a live event. Monster Jam trucks, doing racing and two-wheel skills, freestyle, it’s fun, I always say for kids aged 2-99.”

LIVE WITH MONSTER JAM this weekend in Toledo! Sneak peek w/ Ashley Bornancin

Posted by 13abc on Friday, August 27, 2021

Toledo fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills Challenge, and Racing competitions. They will also vie for the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will return to Toledo on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, where guests can watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, and take photos with the famous drivers.

Contactless shopping has also been made available for fans to order merchandise in advice and pick up at the convenient, contactless pick-up station during the live event.

The Huntington Center will be open to full capacity, seating 4,000 people. Team members highly encourage wearing masks, regardless of vaccinations to keep everyone safe.

To get your tickets, go to monsterjam.com

