Summer favorite returns: German American Festival is back this weekend

Sausage, beer and a whole lot of bratwurst this weekend!
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the 55th Annual German American Festival this week, and the team is ramping up for some fun for the whole family.

“So many people in this area are of German heritage, and we are the oldest and largest ethnic festival in Northwest Ohio,” festival vice-chairperson Christa Luttman said. “I think we offer quality products, quality entertainment, and people just like to have a good time. We’re getting to the end of summer so you want to fit one more thing in.”

The festival will feature German food like bratwurst and potato pancakes, folk dancing and entertainment, and adult beverages galore, along with competitions like stone-throwing.

More than 3,300 volunteers are helping to put on the event that was put on pause last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 100 came out on Thursday to help peel potatoes for the famous potato salad, a tradition that started back in 2014.

“It started a few years ago when after we made it all, we had a fire in the refurb, so we had to start fresh,” Luttman said. “When people heard about it, it made news all over the place. People said, ‘We can come out and help.’ So since we’ve had volunteers just come out and help us make it.”

The schedule for this year’s festival is:

  • Friday | 4 p.m.-1 a.m.
  • Saturday | 12 p.m.-1 a.m.
  • Sunday | 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

To get your tickets, go to: https://germanamericanfestival.net/

