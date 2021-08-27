Traffic
Youth football game canceled after fight breaks out, gunshots fired

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Witnesses said a youth football coach fired several gunshots in the air to break up a fight at a youth game on Thursday evening in west Toledo.

Police were called to the Northpointe Academy Elementary in the 3600 block of Victory around 7:05 p.m. Thursday on the report of shots fired at the game. When they arrived, they found around 150 people running around and fleeing to their vehicles.

According to witnesses, the game between two youth football teams became emotional and a fight broke out. One of the coaches fired several rounds into the air to break up the fight.

The report from Toledo Police said people on the scene were uncooperative and that no evidence was located. No injuries were reported.

The teams were advised the game was canceled.

